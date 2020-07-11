COVID-19: BMC puts up virus alert poster outside Rekha's home in Bandra

Has someone tested positive for COVID-19 at Rekha's home at Bandra Bandstand? We spotted a BMC notice outside her bungalow, which reads that it is an affected area. The star is a recluse, so there's no official word yet. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Vaccine for all

Known for her social causes, Shabana Azmi joins international artistes, global leaders, including Nobel Peace Prize laureates, to urge the international community to declare the Coronavirus vaccine as the Global Common Good available to all — particularly the poor, the most vulnerable and marginalised.

The appeal has been initiated by the Dhaka-based Yunus Centre, founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammad Yunus. Along with Azmi, the signatories include Malala Yousafzai, George Clooney, Sharon Stone and Kailash Satyarthi.

