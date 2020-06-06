COVID-19: Brazil surpasses Italy in death toll

A sick person is asisted by a relative at Belen Port community in Iquitos. Peru is facing an oxygen shortage to treat novel Coronavirus patients. PIC/AFP

Brazil has reported 1,473 more COVID-19 deaths, the biggest 24-hour increase in the country's death toll since the outbreak began. That's equal to more than one death per minute, and means the country now has the world's third highest death toll. For the second straight night, the health ministry delayed release of Thursday's data until 10 pm local time, after Brazil's widely watched evening news program ended. Thursday was the third straight day with a new daily high for Brazil's coronavirus deaths.

Brazil has reported over 34,000 deaths so far, meaning it surpassed the amount in Italy and trails only the UK and US Experts consider the tally a significant undercount due to insufficient testing.

Wuhan discharges last 3 patients from hospital

The last three patients in Wuhan have been discharged and the city has recorded zero cases after mass testing of about 10 million people, state-media reported on Friday. As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 83,027, including 66 patients who were still being treated, and 78,327 people who had been discharged after recovery. Altogether 4,634 people have died of the disease.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news