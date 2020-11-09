COVID-19 cases in Mumbai shoot past 1,000 again

The number of daily novel Coronavirus cases in Mumbai once again surged past 1,000 on Sunday, with health department officials confirming 1,003 new infections in the 24-hour period. As of now, 17,000 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the city.

More than 5,000 new cases were reported across Maharashtra on Sunday, which took the total tally to nearly 17.19 lakh. A total of 110 people died of COVID-19-related complications across the state, including 23 in the city.

Nagpur recorded 452 new cases and Nashik 417. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane confirmed 231 new infections, while all other districts had less than 160 cases each. Among the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment currently, 17,603 are from Mumbai, while 17,279 from Pune, and 14,980 from Thane.



Of the 110 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, and while 23 were reported from Mumbai, Satara and Solapur recorded nine deaths each. Health department officials clarified that of the 110 patients, 60 died in the past 48 hours, 14 last week and the rest the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said out of 23 deceased patients, 18 suffered from other ailments, while 17 were senior citizens.

The city's daily growth rate has dipped to 0.29 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.64 lakh cases. Thirteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate of less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.46 per cent, followed by R Central and T wards. R Central ward now has more than 1,300 active cases, and cumulatively, six wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and two wards have 800 or more active cases each.

The state's recovery rate continued to rise and touched 91.71 per cent. A total of 8,232 patients were discharged in the state, including 865 in Mumbai, after full recovery on Sunday. Mumbai's recovery rate is stable at 90 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 241 days.

The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 45,240 COVID-19-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 924.

