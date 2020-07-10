COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra's prisons, tally reaches 763

Prisons across Maharashtra reported a total of 763 COVID-19 cases till date. The figure includes 596 inmates and 167 jail staff, informed the Maharashtra Prison Department on Friday. The highest number of cases was reported from Nagpur Central Prison with 219 inmates and 57 jail staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus.



A total of 281 inmates and 93 jail staff have recovered so far. Four inmate deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.



According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with a total of 2.30 lakh cases.



With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

