COVID-19: Central forces join Mumbai cops to enforce social distancing among citizens

As the city gears up for Eid, five companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) arrived in Mumbai on Monday to assist the city police managed the areas worst-hit by COVID-19. The force has been deployed at various sensitive zones across the city to help maintain law and order and ensure social distancing.

The sensitive zones also include city's Containment Zones and the zones under Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) that have the maximum number of cases. "The forces have been deployed at south, central, western and eastern Mumbai as per requirements. They are also conducting flag marches in their respective areas," said DCP Pranaya Ashok, spokesperson for Mumbai police.

The deployment of CAPF, which stands for any central security force, includes three companies of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and two of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).

"There are COVID-19 hotspots in my zone and policemen are getting affected. The CAPF will help implement the lockdown," said DCP Zone III Abhinash Kumar. One company of the CAPF has been deployed in the zone.

Deployment starts on Thursday

DCP Zone VI Shashikumar Meena said, "Affected areas are gradually increasing in my zone. One company consisting of three platoons of CAPF has been assigned to Zone VI. They will be deployed at various locations on Thursday."

Anticipating a rush of people during Eid, the security forces will be busy enforcing social distancing.

"The strictness is a compelling requirement because people are adamant about coming out to shop for Eid despite knowing that shops are closed. Those found violating the lockdown will be dealt with an iron hand. We request people to please cooperate with the police," said a senior police officer.

