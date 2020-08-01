COVID-19 death toll nears 15,000 in Maharashtra

On Friday, the number of novel Coronavirus cases in Mumbai remained steady at around 1,000, while Maharashtra continued to record over 10,000 new infections. As many as 265 more casualties were registered across the state, including 53 in the city.

State health department officials said that among the districts, Pune continued to have the highest daily count with over 2,000 cases, followed by Mumbai with 1,085. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 553 new confirmed infections, Navi Mumbai 400 and Kalyan Dombivli 376 cases.

With 10,320 new confirmed cases, the state's total tally reached 4,22,118, and the death toll almost hit 15,000 with 14,994 new casualties. As of Friday, nearly 1.5 lakh COVID-19 patients are still undergoing treatment across the state. Officials said, 7,543 patients were discharged across the state on Friday after full recovery, including 689 in Mumbai. The state's recovery rate stands at 60.68 per cent, and the city's is at 76 per cent.

With the 265 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the state's mortality rate stood at 3.55 per cent. At 53, Mumbai recorded the highest deaths on Friday, followed by Pune at 46. In other districts, 25 deaths were reported each in Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad, 13 in Kalyan Dombivli, 10 in Kolhapur, nine in Ulhasnagar, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Solapur, seven each in Raigad and Nanded, six in Buldhana, five each in Nashik and Sangli, four each in Mira Bhayandar, Palghar and Aurangabad, three each in Panvel, Jalgaon, Latur and Nagpur, two each in Osmanabad and Parbhani and one each in Bhiwandi, Vasai Virar, Malegaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Beed, Akola and Amravati.

Civic officials said that of the 53 deceased, 45 suffered from other ailments, and 40 were senior citizens. R South ward became the 10th ward to record the total count of over 5,000 cases, and nine wards in the city together have more than 300 COVID-related deaths now.

G North continued to have the third highest number of cases and on Friday, there were five fresh cases in Dharavi, 41 cases in Dadar and 23 cases in Mahim. The infection growth rate in the city is at 0.92 per cent and the doubling rate is 76 days. Among all the wards, D ward continues to have the highest growth rate of 1.7 per cent.

