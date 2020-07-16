COVID-19: Doctor sends wife's sample in name of domestic help, booked

A government doctor from Madhya Pradesh has been booked for impersonation after he sent the sample of his wife for Coronavirus test in the name of their domestic help.

The doctor had gone to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding in the last week of June. When he returned, his wife developed COVID-19 symptoms and he sent her sample for testing. However, instead of giving his wife’s name, he sent the sample in the name of the woman who worked at his home as well as at the health centre where he was posted, reports Indian Express.

When the sample tested positive, the health officials reached his home, where the domestic help informed them that she has not given any sample.

“The domestic help also spilled the beans on the doctor’s UP trip. The health team then took the samples of the doctor and his family members. The doctor, his wife, and two nephews tested positive,” Singrauli Chief Medical and Health Officer, R R Patel, was quoted as saying in the report.

On being confronted, the doctor admitted that he lied because he was worried about losing the block medical officer’s charge to another doctor. After returning from Uttar Pradesh, instead of being in isolation, the doctor was treating patients at the hospital.

The doctor and his family members are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The doctor has been booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation) and 269 and 270 (for acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

