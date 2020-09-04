COVID-19: Do's and don'ts of bus travel

As inter-city bus services resume gradually, the opportunity to travel comes as a huge relief to millions of people across the country. However, there will be a significant difference in the way we look at bus travel going forward.

Experts suggest that Covid-19 is here to stay and hence it is up to all of us to keep it at bay by strictly adhering to and following all the precautions and guidelines on safety, social distancing and personal hygiene. While travelling is inevitable for most people, there are clearly laid out guidelines that, when followed diligently, will help check the spread of infection and keep inter-city bus travel.

"With Unlock 4.0 underway, the nation is on its path to establishing normalcy in every respect, including travel. It is the responsibility of all stakeholders in the bus travel ecosystem to follow the safety guidelines to keep Covid-19 at bay and work together to make bus travel safe for everyone during these times," Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus told IANSlife.

As we implement and adapt to new standards of safety, the online bus ticketing platform shares some of the do's and don'ts of bus travel:

Do's:

Book bus tickets online to avoid unnecessary contact

Always carry your own face masks and hand sanitizers

Ensure your temperature is normal prior to any trip

Always wear your masks when inside the bus and ensure you cover your nose properly

Make sure to sanitize hands regularly, especially before entering a bus and after exiting

Use tissues while sneezing and coughing

Sneeze or cough into upper sleeve if you run out of tissues

Bring your own linen, blankets and water bottles for long distance or overnight journeys

Download Aarogya Setu app (Highly recommended)

Be up to date on guidelines issued by the state you are travelling from and the state you are travelling to.

Don'ts:

Do not travel if you are feeling unwell or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19

Do not touch your face, nose and mouth often

Do not take off your mask unless necessary while inside the bus

Do not touch grab rails, switches, knobs, headrests, armrests if possible

Do not discard tissues/disposable masks/gloves or any other protective gear inside the bus

To counter Covid-19, it is paramount to inculcate a culture of responsible travelling among passengers. All it takes is a little discipline and responsible behaviuor, which when exhibited collectively, can make a huge difference not only to the ongoing efforts in containing the virus but also to make bus travel a safe experience for everyone.

