COVID-19: Garbine Muguruza was not prepared for lockdown; felt empty

Former World No. 1 Spanish-Venezuelan tennis star Garbine Muguruza has revealed she was not prepared for the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an article for the Spanish edition of Vogue magazine, she wrote: "What was coming upon us was much bigger and more serious. I was not prepared, especially for the great emptiness that I felt when I could not do what I know best: play tennis."

Garbine is at home near the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, next to a farm with sheep and cows. "Since I was three, I've lived with a racquet in my hand and for one objective. When all of that is suddenly gone due to a greater force, it's life elbowing you and saying, hey there is more to life than tennis, maybe this is a good moment to get ready for when that day comes. From every bad situation you can always find a message and today, mine is to lift my gaze up and look beyond what I know and explore the things that are inside of me," she remarked.

