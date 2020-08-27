COVID-19: Google shares catchy and peppy 'mask song'. Have you heard it?

Masks have been necessary while stepping out of the home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and for the past few months, many social media pages have shared public awareness posts urging people to wear a mask. Now Google has come up with a peppy song to spread the message.

The search engine giant shared a video on their Instagram page in which a mask-wearing emoji is seen dancing on the song and explaining how a mask protects one from the deadly virus. What makes the video even more interesting is that the advisory is sung in the tune of a nursery rhyme.

The search engine giant wrote in the caption that one can take the help of Google Assistance to sing the song. “Sing along with Google Assistant. Just say, "#HeyGoogle, sing the mask song” to learn the new song,” the caption read.

Shared on Tuesday, the video garnered more than 3,11,000 views and over 43,300 likes.

The video received comments in forms of jokes and emojis while some also appreciated Google for coming up with a peppy song

A user commenting on the video called it “2020 kindergarten singalongs.” Another user said, “That’s funny!” One user exclaimed, “okay okay google, we understood! Hahahaha” Another user opined, “it’s cute and funny at the same time.”

What do you think about Google’s mask song?

