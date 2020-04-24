COVID-19 impact: 15 BEST staffers quarantined as conductor tests positive

The BEST undertaking on Thursday said that they have put 15 employees at the Goregaon bus depot in quarantine after a conductor working there tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sources said the conductor used to stay in the restroom while on duty. He has now been moved to the Trauma hospital in Jogeshwari and the 15 staffers have been moved to a private hotel at Ram Mandir for the quarantine period.

BEST deputy public relations officer Manoj Varade confirmed the development and said that the restroom and canteen have not been sealed but sanitised properly and are in use.

With local trains shut, the BEST has been running services to ferry essential staff. After a few employees contracted Coronavirus, the BEST's medical department asked all staffers suffering from diabetes, heart problems, kidney-ailments, asthma and cancer not to report to duty.

Union's 'Demand Day'

The BEST Kamgar Sanghatna had organised a 'Demand Day' on April 21 seeking safety for working BEST employees, had appealed to the undertaking to ensure proper safety for the workforce and to stop issuing notices to absentees.

