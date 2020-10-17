COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Mumbai's count drops below 2,000 cases

The state reported more than 11,000 fresh cases along with 306 deaths on Friday as the total COVID-19 count went up to 15.76 lakh cases. Mumbai's daily count, however, dipped below the 2,000-mark and there were comparatively fewer COVID-related deaths as well. State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Nagpur took the lead with 3,154 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,823 and Pune with 964.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane had 484 new cases, Navi Mumbai had 359 while all other districts had less than 250 each.

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 85.3 per cent and while 13,885 patients were discharged in the state, 1,644 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate was steady at 86 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 82 days.



Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 40,000 of them are in Pune, 30,280 are in Thane and 22,884 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state held steady at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 41,502 COVID-related deaths and 477 deaths due to other causes in the state.



Residents of Doordarshan CHS gets tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp at Gokuldham, Goregaon on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

There were 306 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 56 deaths followed by Mumbai with 37 and Solapur with 21. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 37 deaths, 33 patients were suffering from other ailments while 26 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.85 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.38 lakh cases. Nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and five of them have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, R North ward is leading with 1.16 per cent followed by R South and P South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,400 active cases while R South ward also has more than 2,000 such cases. Cumulatively, 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have more than 800 active cases each.

