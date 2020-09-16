COVID-19 in Mumbai: Senior doctors to help at BMC's jumbo facilities

An additional 90 doctors from Sion, KEM and Cooper Hospitals have been deputed to the NESCO (in picture) centre, Seven Hills hospital and the MMRDA centre in BKC. Pic/Satej Shinde

A panel of around 30 senior doctors from 10 private hospitals that will help treat critical patients at the jumbo facilities of the civic body, was finalised on Tuesday. Starting today, the panel will consult with doctors at the facilities to help to boost public confidence in getting admitted at these centres.

The list of doctors on the panel includes pulmonologists and intensivists, and their contact numbers will be shared with the staff of the COVID-19 centres assigned to them. Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator for private hospitals and consultant physician with Bombay Hospital said, "The jumbo facilities are offering quality treatment and this is a coordinated initiative between doctors from private and public hospitals to build the trust of the public. These private doctors will offer their expertise and guidance to the doctors at the centres." He added that the consultation timings will be discussed and while private doctors will consult remotely, if required, they can visit the centres as well.

Top hospitals involved

While a team of eight doctors from Breach Candy and Bombay Hospital will help out at NSCI Worli, five doctors from Jaslok Hospital and Bhatia Hospital will help the centre at Richardson Cruddas in Byculla. Seven doctors from Hinduja and Lilavati Hospitals will help the MMRDA centre in BKC, six doctors from Nanavati and Kokilaben Hospital will help NESCO centre in Goregaon, one doctor from Fortis Hospital will help the centre in Mulund and another three doctors from Surana Sethia Hospital and the same team from Bombay Hospital will help the jumbo facility in Dahisar. Referring to the initiative as a hand-holding exercise, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said that the doctors from the private hospitals will help out with the treatment protocol of critical patients.

More doctors deputed

Apart from the 270 beds added in the jumbo facilities, Kakani said that another 100 ICU beds are being added to Seven Hills Hospital. "We have been focussing on bringing down the number of deaths in the city and earlier, there wasn't sufficient manpower at the jumbo facilities. Now we have deputed 90 doctors from Sion, KEM and Cooper Hospitals to NESCO, Seven Hills hospital and the MMRDA centre in BKC (30 each)," he said.

30

No. of top doctors who are on the panel

