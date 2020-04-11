COVID-19 lockdown: Bhumi Pednekar learns hydroponics farming in quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar is learning hydroponics farming while in quarantine. The actor has been growing plants and vegetables in a water-based nutrient-rich solution instead of soil. This is part of her endeavour to adopt a garden-to-table lifestyle at home.

As mother Sumitra is also interested in it, the two have been working together. Her garden's first produce was cholai ka saag, which turned out to be amazing and nutritious when cooked.

The environment-conscious actor always wanted to have a hydroponics farming of her own where she could grow vegetables and have a fully sustainable lifestyle. The lockdown gave her an opportunity to realise her dream.

According to a report in IANS, Bhumi said, "My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress. This quarantine has made me get into learning the science of hydroponics and understand the essence of what conservation of environment can truly mean. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I'm proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week!"

