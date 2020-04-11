COVID-19 lockdown: Duo sets out in ambulance to get alcohol from Uran, held

Amid a lockdown that has made getting the most basic necessities a task, booze lovers are facing difficulties of their own and coming up with creative ways to fulfil their needs. While some are buying it at a premium in the black market, two men from Thane district tried to get some in an ambulance.

To keep an eye on the movement of people, Maharashtra police has enforced nakabandi at all major locations. As such, on Thursday, Uran police in Navi Mumbai began its nakabandi at 9 pm.

Around 1.45 am, a travelling ambulance was stopped by the police. "The driver was a young man. He said he and his companion have to pick up someone from Uran. When we asked for the exact address and to make calls to those in need of the ambulance, the man hesitated," said a police officer.

The cops realised that the men are lying and were questioned further. The duo spilled the beans in just a few minutes. "Both came from Thane district after a friend told them they can get liquor at Uran. They thought if they use an ambulance, police won't question them much," said another officer from Uran police.

The men have been identified as Eknath Khavane, 24, resident of Rajguru Nagar, Kalyan Shil Road and Ganesh Waikar, 36, a resident of Diva. They were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and were let go of on bail.

