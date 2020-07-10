COVID-19: Lockdown in Thane extended till July 19

Amid spiraling Coronavirus cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday extended the lockdown till July 19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has doubled in the past 15 days with the number of active cases being 50 per cent more than that of Mumbai.

While all the municipal corporations in MMR are under lockdown and four commissioners were replaced two weeks ago, the numbers worryingly continue to rise unabated.

The MMR includes Thane district, Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar, and Vasai-Virar. While its doubling rate is15 days, Mumbai's is 45 days. The total number of cases in the region on June 22 and July 7 was 29,011, and 58,880 respectively. The number of deaths increased from 825 to 1,532 in the same period.

Grocery, chemist products will be allowed online. Home delivery of alcohol is allowed. Essential services and manufacturing units like those of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, food processing, milk products will be allowed. While intercity transport is banned, vehicles coming from outside and going to other cities will be allowed.

