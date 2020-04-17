COVID-19 lockdown: It's time to dance to Madhuri Dixit's tune!

Alia Bhatt on Thursday appreciated the initiative taken by Madhuri Dixit Nene to provide free dance tutorials on her social media handle during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Bhatt, 27, took to Twitter and shared the video by Dixit and wrote, "Such a great initiative @dancewithMD Everyone, here's your chance to learn from the best, while staying indoors. Start learning now #StayHomeStaySafe #LearnAMove."

In the video, Dixit said that the lockdown is a difficult time and that's why she, along with her online dance learning academy Dance with Madhuri, have decided to spread some joy and happiness through a dance learning campaign — #LearnAMove. The two of her top dancing lessons will be free from April 1 to 30 on the website.

The Kalank (2019) actor also requested people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the pandemic.

