COVID-19 lockdown: Locals spot barking deer, spotted deer in Goregaon

With the lockdown in place for over a month now, the animals across the world seem to be having a field time, with Mumbai being no exception. A local recently spotted a barking deer at Film City, Goregaon in broad daylight. A group of spotted deer was also spotted near Modern Bakery in Aarey Milk Colony on Thursday night barely a kilometre away from the Metro car depot site.

Residents of Aarey and the tribal hamlets in Film City have been spotting wild animals more often since the lockdown owing to a drastic reduction in human activity.

"I was able to spot a barking deer around 4.30 pm one of these days," said a local living near Film City.

Mohan Mohite, a resident of Aarey Milk Colony too was surprised to see a herd of spotted deer in his area. "I have been born and brought up in Aarey but have never seen a spotted deer roaming around like this. It was a wonderful sight," said Mohite who also took a video of the herd of around seven-eight spotted deer.

Poaching in Shahapur

Range Forest officer Prashant Deshmukh from Shahapur forest division said that while patrolling near Umberkhand village forest area, the staff noticed some fire near the forest area. "Our staff immediately rushed to douse the fire when they saw some people coming from the site. Three of them were caught and their bags were checked. We found four dead quails along with a net and a trap, and hunting material which was seized," said Deshmukh.



The police arrested two people in Satara for killing a wild boar

All the accused — Chandar Soma Kamdi, 35, Bhau Soma Kamdi, 25, and a minor - are residents of Umberkhand village. Two other people are absconding. A case under various sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 has been registered against the accused and they were produced in the court on Friday.

Poaching in Karad

In yet another incident of poaching, forest department officials arrested two people for killing a wild boar from Veldare village in Karad taluka of Satara district. The search for two other people is on. A team of Maharashtra Forest Department officials reached the crime spot based on a tip-off where the two accused were held along with a dead body of the wild boar. An offence has been registered against four people under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. While Namdev Chavhan and Gorakh Jadhav are in police custody, Deepak Khambhe and Avinash Jalinder Jadhav are absconding.

