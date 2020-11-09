COVID-19: Many nations hit all-time high count

People wearing face masks cue to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 during a mass testing in the Arena Nord in Frederikshavn, Denmark, on Saturday

Several countries across the world on Saturday recorded record high daily COVID-19 count, as the total number of novel Coronavirus cases nears 5 crore, according to news reports.

The Johns Hopkins University reported 1,26,742 new COVID-19 cases in the United States on Saturday, the country's highest since the pandemic hit the world, reported CNN. With 8,241 new infections, Austria on Saturday record its daily new high. Japan reported a record high of 1,329 new cases since August 14. The death toll in France reached 40,000 with 306 new fatalities registered in a 24-hour period, CNN quoted the French Public Health Agency as saying on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported that minks in Sweden farms have also tested positive for coronavirus, quoting a Swedish reader. However, unlike Denmark, it is not the mutated strain of the Coronavirus.



Mink look out from their cage at a farm in Denmark. Pics/AFP

Håkan Henrikson, chief veterinarian at the Swedish Board of Agriculture, said the infected minks have been found in farms in Blekinge. Infections were reported in a mink farm before in Sölvesborg, Sweden, where it has now spread to nine more herds.

The economic fallout during the coronavirus pandemic has made the prospect of a third world war "a risk", the UK's most senior military commander has said. General Sir Nick Carter, the United Kingdom's chief of the defence staff, has said that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic could lead to a third world war, the Guardian reported. The regional conflicts across the world could also lead to "a full-blown war", he told Sky News.

"We have to remember that history might not repeat itself but it has a rhythm and if you look back at the last century, before both world wars, I think it was unarguable that there was escalation which led to the miscalculation which ultimately led to war at a scale we would hopefully never see again," said Carter.

