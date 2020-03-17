COVID-19 may force suspension of Mumbai Bagh

The sit-in protest that has been going on at Morland Road a.k.a Mumbai Bagh for the past 50 days might be 'temporarily suspended' given the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

A meeting was held between activists of Mumbai Bagh, local politicians such as Naseem Siddiqui and Rais Shaikh, and police authorities at Nagpada police station on Monday.

Speaking with mid-day, core committee member of the anti-CAA platform, Hum Bharat Ke Log, Feroze Mithiborwala said, "It looks like we might have to temporarily suspend the agitation."

He further said, "At times, one has to withdraw the protest for the greater good. It's going to be difficult to explain [calling off the movement] to the women."

A 19-year old Ammara Ashrafi, one of the protesters at Mumbai Bagh on Monday evening, said, "Hand sanitisers have been placed at the entry and exit of the protest. Doctors have been visiting and checking people for symptoms as well as spreading awareness of COVID-19."

Rubaid Ali Bhojani, an organiser said, "Another option is that the protest can keep going on the ground, and maybe we can have three or four women sitting at a distance from each other."

