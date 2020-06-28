COVID-19: Mumbai Police issues new guidelines, restricts movement to within 2 km-radius from residence

With the state-wide Coronavirus-lockdown slated to end on June 30, the Mumbai Police on Sunday issued a fresh set of guidelines for Mumbaikars in order to cub the spread of COVID-19, which has been on a rampage in the financial capital of India. So far, Mumbai has reported over 70,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest among all Metro cities in India.

As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the State Government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms.



We appeal Mumbaikars to act responsibly & follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat COVID-19.#UnlockResponsibly pic.twitter.com/cj1aEr7nT1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

According to the fresh set of guidelines, citizens can visit markets, salons, barber shops etc but the movement will be restricted to within a radius of 2 km from the place of residence only. The guidelines provide exception to those who come under the essential services or those who have to travel to work beyond the 2 km radius.



People violate social distancing norms while buying meat at a local shop in Kurla East. Pic/Sameer Markande

All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded, warns the news set of guidlines by Mumbai Police. In a humble appeal to Mumbaikars the police said, "While many activities have been permitted under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by State Government making the movement of people easier, the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city. It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing."

The news guidelines have been issued in wake of thousands of Mumbaikars violating social distancing norms and even stepping out without face masks without valid reason. The guidelines mentions that while moving out wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory. Similarly, outdoor movement for exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from place of residence.



Police personnel take action against those violating lockdown rules and moving out without valid reason. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The Mumbai Police also warned of strict action against shops/markets who do not follow social distancing norms and those who violate all the norms laid down by the police department. While concluding their appeal to the citizens of Mumbai, the police said, "The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times."

Here's the detailed guidelines issued by Mumbai Police:

All movement outdoors should be restricted for essential activities only

While moving outdoors, wearing of face masks is compulsory

Visit to markets, salons, barber shops etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 Km from residence only. Movement outside this radius for shopping etc. is strictly prohibited.

Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2km from place of residence

Movement beyond 2 Km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies

Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times

Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms

Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down

No movement of persons except for essential activities is allowed during night curfew between 2100 hours to 0500 hours. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised

All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded

The Mumbai Police said that movement for essential services will be allowed during night curfew but those violating the curfew timings without valid reason will be punished. Soon after the fresh new set of guidelines were released by Mumbai Police, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address said that the state is yet to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, indicating that the ongoing lockdown restrictions will go beyond June 30 in Maharashtra.

Day after tomorrow we will be observing National Doctors' Day. They are fighting for us, I offer my gratitude to them. #COVID19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together. We should not be restless and go out unnecessarily: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/woE8GZludt — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

While addressing the state, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader said, "Don't assume that everything will be back to normal after June 30. I have asked you to stay at home and even today, I am saying don't go out unless necessary."



BMC health workers conduct door-to-door check-ups of residents of Kandivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Shiv Sena chief will inaugarate a centre for plasma therapy on Monday following which Maharashtra will become the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on a large scale. He also urged those cured from the virus to come forward and donate plasma to fight the global pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news