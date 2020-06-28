Uddhav Thackeray: Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra to continue beyond June 30

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday indicated that the ongoing lockdown restrictions will go beyond June 30, though the Unlockdown process is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track. "Don't think that the lockdown restrictions will cease after June 30...The threat of Covid-19 still looms over the state and all precautions need to be taken," Thackeray asserted, addressing the state this afternoon.

Besides Covid-19, he said people must protect themselves from other monsoon diseases like malaria and dengue. The CM again appealed to all doctors and private hospitals to start their services in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police on Sunday announced a series of measures under the #MissionBeginAgain by appealing to people to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

Outdoor movements continue to be restricted for essential activities like buying food, vegetables, visits to markets, salons, barber shops, with a radius of 2 kms only, said Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranaya Ashok.

Night curfew for people and vehicles will be implemented strictly from 9 p.m.- 5a.m., barring essential or medical requirements, besides all other norms like wearing masks in public, following physical distancing rules at all places, etc.

