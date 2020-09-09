COVID-19: Mumbai's daily count drops below 1,500 again

Christian volunteer Sagai Nair (C), a pastor and volunteers from a Muslim group offer a prayer in front of the coffin of a Covid-19 Coronavirus victim during a funeral at a cemetery in Pune. Pic/AFP

The state reported more than 20,000 cases once again on Tuesday taking the tally of total COVID-19 cases to 9.43 lakh in Maharashtra. Mumbai, after consistently reporting around 35 deaths for the past week, reported more than 40 deaths on Tuesday whereas its daily count dropped to around 1,300 cases.

State health department officials said that Pune led with more than 3,000 cases followed by Nashik with 1,857. Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 1,390, Mumbai with 1,346 and Pimpri-Chinchwad with 917. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Thane, all other districts reported less than 300 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dipped to 71.26 per cent and while 13,234 patients were discharged from the state, 887 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate held steady at 79 per cent, the doubling rate further fell down to 65 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 62,000 are in Pune, 25,852 are in Thane and 24,560 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 2.9 per cent and till date, there have been 27,407 COVID-related deaths and 363 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 380 COVID-related deaths in the state and Nagpur led with 56 followed by Pune with 55. In other districts, Mumbai reported 42 deaths, Sangli had 28 and while Nashik had 19. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 256 occurred in the last 48 hours while 94 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 42 deaths, 36 patients were suffering from other ailments while 27 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, city's daily growth rate increased to 1.07 per cent as the total count stands at 1.58 lakh. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than city's average and 13 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal rise, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.63 per cent followed by R South, P South wards. While R Central has more than 1,800 active cases, nine other wards have more than 1,000 cases each and three wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth after K East, P North, R Central, K West. On Monday, there were six new cases in Dharavi, 13 in Dadar and 20 in Mahim.

