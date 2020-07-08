Navi Mumbai, Panvel under full lockdown: Except milk, medicines get supplies delivered home

Navi Mumbai and Panvel have seen a spike in cases since the easing of lockdown early last month

All of Navi Mumbai and Panvel have been put under a complete lockdown until June 13 by their corporations as residents continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic lightly. Starting midnight of July 7, people are not being allowed to leave their homes even to buy essentials or to go to grocery shops.

Except for dairies and milk providers, pharmacists and flour mills, all other shops and departmental stores have been told to home deliver supplies. Since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the two cities have seen cases increasing, especially during the past five days, during which Navi Mumbai reported 964 cases and Panvel recorded 705. A lockdown was enforced on July 3, but was made even stricter July 6 onwards.



"Despite there being a lockdown, we were witnessing huge crowds at groceries and departmental stores. It did not reduce in vegetable markets either. The purpose of the lockdown was to restrict movement to only emergencies," said an NMMC official on condition of anonymity. "However, that was not happening. After reviewing the situation and consulting with Navi Mumbai police, we decided to enforce a strict lockdown."

As per the new order issued by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Panvel Municipal Corporation, pharmacies are also not allowed to sell anything over the counter.

Milk centres will operate from 5 am to 10 am and flour mills from 9 am to 5 pm.

"Residents leaving their houses will be booked or penalised for breaking lockdown rules. Also, residents not following health advisories will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act," said a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police. "The measures will be in place till July 13. We urge residents to comply with orders."

705

No. of COVID-19 cases in Panvel in the past five days

964

No. of COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai in past 5 days

