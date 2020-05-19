COVID-19: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in quarantine in hometown Budhana

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was placed under home quarantine after he reached hometown Budhana in UP's Muzaffarnagar district.

On May 10, the actor, mother Mehrunneesa, and other family members travelled by road from Mumbai after procuring police permission.

As his mother, 71, had been suffering from anxiety attacks, she expressed a desire to return home. Siddiqui and kin were tested for COVID-19 by health officials in Muzaffarnagar.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter to update his fans about the same. He wrote, "Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government..."

Though their reports came negative, they have been placed under the mandatory quarantine. It is being said that Nawaz travelled to Budhana for Eid, which is next week. In December, the actor lost sister Syama to cancer, so no celebration is on the cards.

