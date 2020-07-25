COVID-19 outbreak: Biggest Mumbai Central colony sealed for 14 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed Mumbai Central's Navjivan Society comprising 17 buildings after at least 40 residents were found COVID-19 positive in the past 10 days, with three of them succumbing to the infection. BMC had earlier sealed only 10 buildings, but after the number of cases started increasing rapidly, it has sealed the entire society.

The society has in all 750 people living in its 17 residential buildings. Bamboos have been raised at the main gate to prohibit entry.

Police and health officials from the civic body rushed to the 50-year-old society in Mumbai Central East on Friday around 11 am to lock the place down.

The residents have been told by the civic body that there is no other option and that medicines, food and groceries will be supplied to them by the administration.



The society's chairman Prashant Shah told mid-day, "Two days ago, four people in our society were found COVID-19 positive. On Thursday, another five tested positive. In the past 10 days, around 40 people contracted the virus. Due to the increasing numbers and for our safety, the BMC has sealed the entire society for 14 days."

"We recently resumed our jobs and businesses after lockdown started getting relaxed. But now our buildings are sealed again, there is no option but to follow the rules," Shah added.

Navjivan society comes under the D ward. Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad told mid-day, "The numbers are continuously increasing. Until now we had sealed around 10 buildings one after the other as cases emerged. However, this did not yield any success; the virus continued to spread. Hence, we sealed the entire society.

"We will provide essential supplies to the residents. They have to follow the rules and not leave their residences for 14 days. We found that many people are going out for work and this is why they are getting infected. It was also found that the residents are not observing social distancing."

