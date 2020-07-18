COVID-19: Parth Samthaan may be replaced in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

On Friday, Pooja Banerjee and Shubaavi Choksey began shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay after almost a week amid speculation that lead actor Parth Samthaan might be replaced. Samthaan, who tested positive for the virus, will be unable to shoot for the next couple of weeks.

As he plays the protagonist Anurag Basu, the makers are wondering how to shoot without him. There is already talk of potential replacements. In Ekta Kapoor's shows, characters get bumped off and rise from the dead often, so it's not exactly a difficult task.

Speaking of Samthaan being COVID-positive, the actor took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for COVID-19. Although I have mild symptoms... I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care (sic)."

Commenting on the news and the situation at shoots during the pandemic, Bipasha Basu said, "All shoots should stop till the situation is a little better. Actors are the most vulnerable... most of the unit is protected with all the PPE, gloves, masks, shields. But actors have to shoot without any protection. It's just plain risky."

