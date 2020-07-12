Parth Samthaan: I have been tested positive for COVID-19, have mild symptoms

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has taken to his Instagram account to inform his fans that he has been tested Coronavirus positive. He wrote- "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.."

He added, "I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Hina Khan, after seeing the post, commented- "You will be fine my friend.. Godspeed! I am just a few buildings away." (sic) Ariah Agarwal wrote- "Take care you.. you’re a strong boy, this will pass like a breeze! God bless you," (sic) This was followed by a black heart. All his fans also prayed for the actor and said that he will be fine too.

Balaji Telefilms also announced on their Instagram handle about the news without naming the actor, though. Have a look:

More details about the actor are awaited!

