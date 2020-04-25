COVID-19: Police custody of Vinay Dubey extended till April 28

The police custody of Vinay Dubey, who was arrested in connection with the gathering at Bandra earlier this month, has been extended till April 28. He was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18.



Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.



On April 14, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the railway station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, merely hours after the extension of the lockdown till May 3 was announced.

