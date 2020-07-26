COVID-19: Pregnant woman delivers health baby at Igatpuri railway station

The woman was shifted to Rural Hospital, Igatpuri for postnatal treatment

In a heartening development, the Central Railway helped a woman deliver a baby on Sunday amid the COVID-19 crisis. A pregnant woman travelling in 01093 Mumbai-Varanasi special was in labour as the train was about to reach Igatpuri station in the wee hours of Sunday.



The railway medical team with the newborn baby

After getting the knowledge about the pregnant woman breaking into labour, Awadesh Kuma, Deputy Station Manager, Igatpuri immediately informed the railway health unit at Igatpuri for assistance. Jyotsana, Additional Divisional Medical Officer and team attended the patient and advised her to detrain at Igatpuri.

The woman identified as Priyanka delivered a healthy baby at the station itself with the assistance of the railway medical team. The new-born and the mother were shifted to Rural Hospital, Igatpuri by ambulance for postnatal treatment.

