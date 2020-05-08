COVID-19: Premature opening will be a death sentence for people say experts

Workers carry a coffin with the body for cremation in Peru. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected over 36 lakh people and killed 2,66,125. Pic/ AFP

As Europe and the US loosen their lockdowns against the Coronavirus, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down.

'Risking a backslide'

"We are risking a backslide that will be intolerable," said Dr Ian Lipkin of Columbia University's Centre for Infection and Immunity. Around the world, German authorities began drawing up plans in case of a resurgence of the virus. Experts in Italy urged intensified efforts to identify new victims and trace their contacts. And France, which has not yet eased its lockdown, has already worked up a "re-confinement plan" in the event of a new wave.

"Typically pandemics occur in waves across different places, so people shouldn't think we are getting out of the woods just yet," the Guardian quoted Irwin Redlener, a physician and director of the National Centre for Disaster Preparedness, as saying.

US health officials worried

In the US, with about half of the states easing their shutdowns, public health authorities are worried. "If we relax these measures without having the proper public health safeguards in place, we can expect many more cases and, unfortunately, more deaths," said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Trump admin shelves CDC guide to reopen

A detailed report by the top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as day care centers and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration. The report was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance "would never see the light of day," said a CDC official.

