COVID-19: Radio City entertains listeners with Concert From Home

COVID-19 has gripped the world and is spreading panic and havoc amongst the citizens worldwide. To control its impact on India, our Prime Minister has advised a 21-day lockdown, wherein the citizens are advised to stay indoors. To battle this boredom of staying at home, Radio City, India's leading radio network has initiated Concert From Home, a one of its kind concert by singers, music composers to entertain listeners nationwide, who are working from home amidst this lockdown phase.

As a part of Radio City's Concert From Home, Radio City RJ's connect with the singers, music composers, who perform a concert from their homes exclusively for Radio City listeners. In Mumbai, Radio City's RJ Salil and RJ Archana of Kasa Kai Mumbai, have been airing the performances by talented singers like Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra, Shweta Pandit, Shaan, Shibani Kashyup, Siddharth Mahadevan, Sachet Tandon, Shalmali Kholgade, Aastha Gill and many more. The concert by these singers is amplified across all the shows by the RJ's to entertain Mumbaikars. To enthrall, Delhiites, Radio City Delhi's RJ Yuvi, is adding a Punjabi tadka with performers like Gurnazar, Akhil, Akhil Sachdeva, Sunanda Sharma, Milland Gabba, Prabh Gill and many more.

In Haryana and Punjab, Radio City has an extensive line up of performers like Jaspinder Narula, Simar Kaur, Nav Inder, Richa Sharma, Jasbir Jassi, Jyotica Tangri,Harish Verma, Teji Sandhu, Gurlez Akhtar and Kally etc. In Bihar, artists like Dipali Sahay, Gunjan Singh, Bhawani Kumar, Aishwarya Nigam, Neetu Navgeet etc will make the listeners dance to their tunes. Down South, Radio City executed Concert From Home for the digizens from Radio City's social media handles across Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad with RJ Nethra, RJ Suneetha and RJ Nancy respectively with artists like Shashank Sheshagiri, Chethan Naik, Charvi Murlidhar, Nikhil Pargasarthy, Ramya Behera, Dhanunjay, Dropletz, Vinaitha, Rits, Roshni, Nakul, and many more. Additionally from 1 st April onwards the concert from home will be amplified on air to entertain listeners from the South.

Radio City advises all its listeners to stay indoors, stay safe, and stay healthy and tune to Radio City to enjoy Concert From Home, at their homes, where their favorite singers and performers are all set to rule their hearts!

