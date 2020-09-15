COVID-19: Railways to run 20 pairs of 'clone trains' from September 21

This picture has been used for representtational purpose only

Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from September 21. These Clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains. The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts.

The 19 pairs of Clone Special trains will run by utilising Humsafar rakes. 1 pair 04251/04252 Lucknow-Delhi Clone special shall run as Jan Shatabdi Express. The fare of Humsafar rake will be charged as Humsafar trains and for Janshatabdi rake, the fare will be charged as Janshatabdi Express. The ARP (Advance Reservation Period) will be 10 days.

These Clone Special trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation.

