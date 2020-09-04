COVID-19 returns to Thailand in 100 days

Emergency workers transfer an elderly patient, suspected of having COVID-19, to a hospital in Manaus, Brazil. The country for the first time since May witnessed the virus death toll ease, with the average daily casualties dropping below 900 last week, reported Reuters. FILE PIC/AP

Health officials in Thailand say a prison inmate has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country's first confirmed locally transmitted case in 100 days.

Patient's a prisoner

On Thursday, they said the inmate is a 37-year-old man who was arrested for drug abuse on August 26 and tested positive on Wednesday when brought to the health centre of a prison in Bangkok. A day earlier, the prime minister had congratulated the nation for having achieved 100 days without any confirmed local cases. Thailand has sustained relatively light health damage from the pandemic, even though in January it was the first country outside China to confirm a case. The country's last locally transmitted case was confirmed on May 24 and announced on May 25.

South Korea cases drop

Stringent physical distancing restrictions imposed recently in Seoul metropolitan area helped slow the viral resurgence, as South Korea on Thursday reported its first drop below 200 new cases in 17 days. Seoul recorded 149 of the 195 new cases. However, the number of patients in serious or critical condition with active COVID-19 increased to 154, compared to 14 on Aug. 14 when the country began what's now a 21-day run in triple-digit daily jumps in infections.

6 of 1.2L tested in HK +ve

Hong Kong found only six COVID-19-positive people after testing a batch of 1,28,000 residents as part of the mass-testing programme that began on Tuesday. Four of the six were previous coronavirus patients who had been discharged last month, and still carried traces of the virus when they were tested.

Victoria sees jump in cases

Australia's Victoria state, which is battling a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, on Thursday reported over 100 cases for the first time in four days. With 113 new cases recorded over the latest 24 hours, Australia's total confirmed COVID-19 count rose to more than 26,000 cases. The death toll reached 678 after 15 more COVID-19 casualties were reported from Victoria. The state has imposed a six-month COVID-19 lockdown on its capital, Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

Beijing airport opens

Beijing's main international airport on Thursday began again receiving international flights from a limited number of countries considered at low risk of coronavirus infection.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever