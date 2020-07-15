COVID-19: SKAR supporter AVI Global is a pioneer in face shield manufacturing in the country

When COVID-19 hit India, AVI Global Plast Pvt. Ltd. was one of the first companies to come up with the idea of making face shields after realising there is an acute dearth of PPE in India and cases of COVID-19 was on the rise in our country. The aim was to help medical professionals, front line workers, policemen and general citizens from contracting this infection.

The people in the company believed that they had the perfect mix of talent and technology to contribute in the fight against COVID-19. The team came up with the prototype for the shield in two days and started the production line just days later. All resources including technology, raw material and people were dedicated to product design and scaling up the production of face shields. AVI Global Plast, on 23 March 2020, started making these shields with the aim of helping the frontline workers in the fight against the global pandemic .

At a time when the country was in total lockdown, the employees at AVI Global Plast chose to help protect the frontline workers by making face shields.

According to AVI GLobal Plast, the face shield is transparent, light-weight, secure, recyclable, easy-to-use and of high quality. The foam used in the shield makes it very comfortable to be worn for long hours. The elastic band ensures that the shield gives a proper fit to each. The masking layer helps minimise any kind of scratches or damage to the shield. The shields are certified safe under the CE, IS and ANSI standards. By leveraging thermoforming manufacturing technology the company is now able produce about 35000 plastic shields per day.

The company has sold over a million pieces till date and also donated thousands of shields to help the frontline warriors fight coronavirus. AVi Global Plast joined hands with Project SKAR to help reach people who are really in need of shields and to people who want to donate shields to the frontline workers. These shields have been donated to doctors, nurses, police personnel, BMC workers, security guards and shopkeepers. From a small drive of distributing face shields in Bandra, they are now operating in 8 cities across India. Project SKAR has been able donate 50,000 face shields and masks till date and is determined to help people till we win this fight against COVID -19.

AVI Global otherwise is a leader in producing responsible packaging for fresh produce, food, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, medical and industrial packaging. We work with leading companies in each of the product categories around the world to protect their products through a range of rigid packaging services. AVI is one of the key players in each of its market segments.

