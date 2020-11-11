COVID-19: State's deaths drop to 46; in a first, Mumbai's deaths drop below 20

IN a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 fatalities recorded by the state, 46 deaths were reported on Tuesday, making it the lowest in months. The daily count of cases remained a little over 3,700 as the total tally reached 17.26 lakh. The city too saw a decline as the daily count dropped to around 500 fresh cases along with less than 20 deaths.

STATE health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 535 cases followed by Pune with 347 cases and Nagpur with 287 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 175 new cases, all other districts had less than 100 cases each.

The state’s recovery rate now stands at 91.96 per cent and while 10,769 patients were discharged across the state, 1,057 patients were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery.

The city’s recovery rate remained stable at 90 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 233 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, nearly 17,000 are in Pune, 14,546 in Thane and 16,373 of them in Mumbai.



The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 45,435 COVID-related deaths.

The state reported 46 COVID-related deaths. Mumbai led with 19 deaths while all other districts reported less than five deaths each. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 19 deaths, 18 patients were suffering from other ailments while 13 involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city’s daily growth rate dipped to 0.30 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.65 lakh cases. Thirteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city’s average and all the wards have a growth rate less than 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with a growth rate of 0.44 per cent followed by R Central and R South wards. The R Central ward now has more than 1,300 active cases and cumulatively, three wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have 800 or more active cases each.

