COVID-19: Tally of Maharashtra at 1380 with 16 fresh cases

Police instruct shoppers to maintain social distance while shopping at a market in Dadar at the beginning of the lockdown. Pic/Atul Kamble

Maharashtra on Friday confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1380, said the State Health Department. Three persons, including two nurses and a man, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dadar."As many three new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported from Dadar, in south Mumbai on Friday. Two nurses of Shushrusha Hospital and a man from Kelkar Road tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of cases in Dadar is now at six," they said. Meanwhile, five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi. With this, the tally of COVID-19 in the area reached 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Out of five new COVID-19 cases, three are male patients and two are female. These cases were reported from PMGP colony, Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi and Murugan chawl.

The highest number of cases in Dharavi were reported from Dr Balia Nagar, with the tally at five, including one death. According to police, two of five persons associated with Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat have detected positive for COVID-19. The duo was already quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and is now being shifted to a hospital.

