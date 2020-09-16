COVID-19: That's the spirit, No pay cuts in salaries at MCA!

Though cricketing activity has been at a standstill since March due to Coronavirus-caused lockdown, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has stood firmly behind its staff, coaches and groundsmen through this difficult phase.

The MCA has been paying its 76 staff members and 19 groundsmen their full salaries throughout the last six months. The MCA's Bandra-Kurla Complex Indoor Academy's eight coaches were also paid in full till their contracts ended in May, though the academy was shut from March 15.

The MCA spends around Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per month towards salaries for their staff and academy coaches respectively, while Rs 3,50,000 is the monthly expenditure towards groundsmen. "The response has been very positive from our secretary, Sanjay Naik. He insists that we pay our staff their full salaries on time. The Apex Council members have also been very positive in this matter," MCA treasurer Jagdish Achrekar told mid-day on Tuesday.

MCA secretary Naik said: "Given the pandemic situation, we have not yet asked our staff to come to office. By not cutting salaries, I feel, we are only being fair to them."

