COVID-19: With 86,508 cases, India's tally crosses 57 lakh; death toll above 91,000

This picture has been used for representational purposes

With a spike of 86,508 coronavirus cases in 24 hours India's tally on Thursday reached 57,32,518 and there were 1,129 deaths in one day. Out of the total cases, 9,66,382 are currently active, 46,74,987 have been discharged, while 91,149 lost the battle against the viral disease. Continuing with its record, India posted 81.55 per cent of recoveries while the fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,63,799 cases, including 33,886 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,56,569 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,74,36,031.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever