Mumbai: COVID care centre at BKC using tech to tailor food for patients with co-morbidities

One of the city's largest COVID care centres at BKC is using technology to tailor food for COVID patients based on their health parameters and co-morbidities like obesity, diabetes, renal issues, etc. This is helping patients overcome underlying health issues better and in reducing the mortality rate. The Jumbo COVID Care Centre is screening all incoming patients using the specially designed software, which is also aiding the clinical dietician and treating doctors to provide better care.



A lunch plate for a patient with kidney trouble is marked in green

The software is the brainchild of Dr Rajesh Dhere, dean of the jumbo COVID centre. "We realised that proper diet monitoring could do wonders for patients with comorbidities. I discussed the prospect of a software with some tech wizards who helped conceptualise and create the software tailored to our needs," Dr Dhere said. "Eating the right quantity and quality of food helps maintain a healthy life and better fight COVID-19 along with lifestyle-related issues," he said.



COVID centre staff sort food packets

"We are the only centre nation-wide with seven types of diets - normal, Jain, diabetic-friendly, high protein, soft food (for those who can't chew or have dentures), RT-Feed (for patients in the ICU) and mashed food (dal water, soup, etc). This is given to patients as per their calorie requirements. All food packets come segregated and are supervised by our clinical dietician and staff," Dr Dhere added.



Madhura Patil, the clinical dietician at the BKC COVID centre

The BMC-appointed caterer is usually paid Rs 195 per food pack for patients, while staff and doctors get an additional vegetable worth Rs 35, bringing the total to Rs 230. Modifications like replacing potato with cauliflower, rice with an extra chapati for diabetics or obese patients are made; renal patients get a low-sodium diet.

'Better diet management'

Madhura Patil, the clinical dietician at the centre, has managed thousands of patients' diets since September. Before the introduction of the software, her job was taxing and time-consuming as it was difficult to manage. However, now Patil said, "I can perform complex nutrient calculations with just a click. It saves time and helps us make a nutritionally balanced diet plan for each patient. The software can analyse up to 189 nutrients."



The catering facility in Bandra

Patil's challenges included keeping a record of diets, handing over diet plans to discharged patients and maintaining hard copies. It took around 10 days for the staff to learn the workings of the software. It gives the staff easy access to patients' details, lets them record allergic and medical history, make notes, calculate required intake and calories, record water, food intake and physical activity.



A breakfast plate for a person with no comorbidities

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (public health), said, "We experimented at different COVID centres, some consulted nutritionists for diet plans for all patients. The software being used at the BKC centre is a welcome move as we intend to provide the best patient care."

What patients have to say

Mahim resident Nishant Rangnekar, 53, is a diabetic and has been on dialysis for a couple of years. He has been at the BKC COVID centre since November 25. His wife, Sonali, 50, said, "When my husband tested positive, we were looking for a private hospital, but the one we approached asked for a deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh and daily charges of Rs 30,000. We could not afford that. He was then referred to the BKC centre, which to our surprise, has turned out to be the best. Nishant has been narrating his experience to all our relatives."

"We are impressed that the BMC is providing the best treatment for the common man at no cost," she added. Nishant too praised the centre saying he has had no problem answering nature's calls ever since he was put on the special diet.

Rohit Gadade, 25, a resident of Azad Road, Andheri East, has been at the centre for three days. His elder brother, Vikram, 31, said, "We intended to take Rohit to a private hospital but took him to the BKC centre instead. We have been told that he is getting a special diet and will be home soon." Rohit said that he is slightly obese but does not have comorbidities. He is keen to reduce his weight using the diet plan.

'Zero food waste'

Sandeep Patil, the chief executive officer of the catering firm, Carvan Hotels, appointed by the BMC, runs his kitchen round the clock. "Every night, we get information like the number of patients admitted, bifurcated diet plans and special diet counts. We plan the next day's meals accordingly. We supply the food to the centre and the centre's staff labels it for patients," Sandeep said.

"We have our own chef, kitchen staff and some outdoor staff. This is a noble cause for us and is also helping us keep our staff's livelihood afloat. The new software has also resulted in zero food wastage as we cook only the required quantity and as per the patient's health condition," explained Patil.

Experts speak

Dr Veena Yardi, retired associate professor at College of Home Science, Nirmala Niketan, said, "Such softwares can also be used for online consultations. It would certainly help in better nutritional management and rapid recovery of patients. Currently, critical care dietitians also have the huge task of upskilling and training non-critical care dietitians to help manage the increasing number of critically ill patients. Hence, having such softwares in all COVID centres and hospitals is the need of the hour and is highly recommended."

Preeti Banwat, a consulting clinical nutritionist and dietician, said, "The American Dietetic Association (ADA) recommends each patient, whether on an outpatient basis or hospitalised, should be assessed and prescribed medical nutrition therapy and followed up by a medical nutritionist or registered dietitian for optimum outcomes. In situations like the current pandemic, technology will always aid in providing holistic dietary care for better patient management."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news