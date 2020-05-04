COVID-19: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sing together at the fundraiser concert to help the frontline workers

The nation witnessed 85 Indian and global stars come on one platform to raise funds for GiveIndia COVID-19 relief fund for a fundraiser concert that was held live on May 3, 2020. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao kickstarted the philanthropic extravaganza by singing classic melodies of hope for the virtual audience.

Sharing heartfelt messages of hope with the audience, Aamir and Kiran made sure to urge everyone to contribute to the fundraiser. The classics they chose were- Aa Chal Ke Tujhe by Kishore Kumar and Raj Kapoor's Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Se from Anari and they both sang them beautifully.

Aamir Khan also said that we are passing through a difficult stage and it is important to help the needy and expressed that people should not lose hope. Kiran also said that everyone should come together in tough times.

I for India was a home-to-home fundraiser concert that went live on Facebook on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 7:30 pm. The concert was a no-sponsors, only-donors approach where 100% proceeds from the fundraiser concert went to the India COVID Response Fund, to support on-ground relief efforts.

The vision for the concert by leaders from the entertainment industry, including Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao was three-pronged: to entertain those locked down in their homes, to pay tribute to those who are working on the frontlines and to raise funds for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from. The concert features performances and personal messages from the entertainers from across the world.

With the nation facing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, these efforts by personalities like Aamir Khan inspire many others. Though this is not the first time he has extended his support to help the people affected by the lockdown, the personal touch that Aamir and Kiran gave in order to raise funds is commendable.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news