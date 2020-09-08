COVID-19: Dip in Maharashtra's daily count; Mumbai's growth rate rises

With drop in the daily count, the state reported more than 16,000 cases taking the total tally up to 9.23 lakh cases along with more than 400 COVID-related deaths. While Mumbai was able to maintain a lower death count, it continued to see more than 1,700 cases on Monday as its growth rate crossed 1 per cent again.

State health department officials said that Pune led with 2,966 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,788. Other districts with a high daily count were Nagpur with 1,327, Kolhapur with 1,280 and Pimpri-Chinchwad with 1,199. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Thane, all other districts had less than 500 cases each.

The state's recovery rate increased marginally to 71.38 per cent and while 14,922 patients were discharged from the state, 1,541 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate held steady at 79 per cent, the doubling rate further fell down to 67 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 61,000 of them are in Pune, 25,703 of them are in Thane and 24,150 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained steady at 2.93 per cent and till date, there have been 27,027 COVID-related deaths and 358 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 423 COVID-related deaths in the state and Nagpur led with 152 deaths followed by Pune with 36. In other districts, Mumbai had 31 deaths, Kolhapur had 18 while Solapur registered 14. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 217 occurred in the last 48 hours while 96 are from last week and 110 deaths are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 31 deaths, 25 patients were suffering from other ailments while 21 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate now stands at 1.03 per cent as the total count stands at 1.57 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 11 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal rise, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.54 per cent followed by R South and H West wards. While R Central has more than 1,800 active cases, nine other wards have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth after K East, P North, R Central, K West and on Monday, there were five new cases in Dharavi, 32 in Dadar and 39 cases in Mahim.

