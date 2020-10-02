COVID-19: Frontline doctors not paid for three months now

With no salaries coming for last three months the Covid 19 front line warriors are left in the lurch. Already 450 plus doctors across the country have lost their lives, fighting the pandemic and with no salary coming in, these frontline warriors are having tough times.



Dr Asit Khanna, senior cardiologist

Dr Asit Khanna, Senior Cardiologist from Ghaziabad said, "It is extremely demoralizing and demotivating of a doctor cant provide for his family in these hard times. Denial of salary is denial of a basic right. Administrative apathy is consuming doctors lives and as well as doctor families. Clapping and thali banging sound like whips and chains for a covid warrior who goes home end of the month with empty hands. No quarantine, no off duty hours, no medical benefits, no preferential treatment NO PROBLEM! These Covid warriors just want their salaries on time.



Dr Vedprakash Mishra, national head, Academic Programme (UNESCO)

Dr Vedprakash Mishra, national head of the Academic Programme (Indian Programme), UNESCO chair in BioEthics (Haifa), from Wardha said, "It is classically said that the Army moves on its belly". No battle can be fought where the Army is with an empty stomach. Lip sympathies do not suffice in such situations. The legitimate entitlement of all the staff, which is working round the clock in such precarious situations risking their own lives are legitimately entitled to timely payment of the entitled salaries."

"As a matter of fact, these are the times where the risk coverage ought to have been granted over and above the regular salary. However, that not being the reality denial of their legitimate entitlement in such tough and difficult situations is not only inhuman but also a grave sin that would puncture the entire fight against the COVID pandemic, which would put men and mankind to grave peril. It is imperative that all concerned need to rise to this occasion and see to it that the 'Corona Yoddhas' are not left high and dry and their sincere valiant efforts stand ridiculed in such a manner," Dr. Vedprakash Mishra.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, Senior allergy and Asthma specialist, said "It is a matter of serious concern, to note, that the front line warriors, who voluntarily responded to the call sent out by the government to join the fight against covid, in designated covid hospitals and centres, have not been paid there promised, remuneration since June 2020. These doctors have shut their clinics and private practice in hospitals, and have attended to covid patients, in response to the government request. It is therefore shocking, that the government, both state and centre have failed to pay them their dues.

Dr Shaikh added, "One wonders, how would these doctors run their homes, their daily lives, and feed / educate their children, with no salary or remuneration coming in. Not surprising though, that several of these doctors, and even other front line workers, have left their covid duties and have gone back to their private clinics and hospitals. It is important to note here, that doctors working in covid centres have four times, the mortality rate, when compared to the general population. The public at large should be aware that 450 plus (382 deaths as per Indian Medical Association data) doctors have died all over India, till date while working with covid patients. It is most unfortunate that these brave front line warriors have been ignored."

Dr Sahikh concluded, saying, "The least anyone could expect, in return for voluntary duty, is to be given, their due remuneration. Infact, due to non-payment for over hundred days, will have a serious adverse effect on the morale of not only these doctors, but the entire medical communty inou country. Who will thterefore nresponder to the dcall of giovernment sfor suche pandemircs and epidemipcs, in future? asked Dr Shaikh.

Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of Surgery at DY Patil medical college, said, "Covid 19 infection, is assuming its serious form, and affecting both young and the old. The front line warriors are continuously being exposed to this infection, during the course of managing patients. They have to take utmost care of their immunity as well as use of PPE equipment. This puts them at a continuous risk of acquiring the infection, by virtue of exposure to high viral load, despite all precautions. Many of these front line workers, still continue to stay with their families. This increases the spread of the infection, to their families as well. Therefore all covid hospital facilities should ensure that they provide free covid care treatment to the front line health care workers, and their families, if need arises.

Dr Vaghlokar added, A significant number of private practicing doctors, roped into covid work, either as volunteers or as paid services. However in many instances, the remuneration promised were not paid, nor were they offered free treatment, for covid infection for themselves and their families. In the current scenario, every practicing doctor, and health care staff are front line warriors. They have to ensure adequate remuneration and health insurance, while continuing the services, towards covid work. This will undoubtedly ensure a boost in their morale and enhance their efficacy.

Our protest to intensify in coming week

For the last 108 days (since June 15) the doctors on Covid duty at Hindurao hospital in North Delhi have been protesting for nonpayment of their salary and this was in spite of an assurance from Jai Prakash, North Municipal Corporation Mayor.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), runs health care establishments in eight out of eleven districts of Delhi, which include Hindurao hospital, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Disease Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu TB hospital and Mrs Giridhari Lal Maternity Hospital, and numerous clinics, dispensaries etc.



Amarinder S Malhi, former president, Resident Doctors' Association, AIIMS

Speaking to MiDDAY, Dr Amarinder S Malhi, Ex-President, Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS, Delhi said, "The North MCD employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers across its medical facilities, and most of the staffers here are not paid since June 15, 2020. North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash had assured the agitating doctors that he will call a meeting with doctors and healthcare workers to sort out the issue, but unfortunately his promise was never kept. He said the civic body's finances were deeply affected due to Covid and accused the Delhi government of not paying dues amounting to Rs 1,200 crores. He even claimed to have written to the Delhi and Central health ministry, but no reply, till now."

"We have now decided to intensify our protest from coming Monday, it is unfortunate that doctors continue to report to work, amidst this pandemic but we are being deprived of our rightful and legitimate earnings. Our plea has fallen into deaf ears and we continue to give patient care, even after our pen down protest (from 9 am to 12 noon) which was held at Hindurao hospital t, which is 980 bed hospital with around 300 Resident doctors and staff on covid duty," explained Dr Amarinder.

When asked if they were being given any extra emoluments for the high risk covid duty, he said, "Forget about any extra emoluments, here the medical staff attached to NDMC are even deprived of their regular salary even after 108 days have passed. How will they meet their day to day expenses and even run their family needs, amidst this pandemic situation?" asked Dr Amarinder.

Meanwhile in Thane

A senior physician from Thane whose service was availed for supervising Covid centres, had to resign on September 30 as she was not paid for the last three months, few more doctors from private set ups roped in for similar tasks have not been paid. The situation is the same in rest of India too, doctors are unpaid for the last three months, a concern that has been raised even by a few members of Indian Medical Association. Also, medical experts share their views.





Dr Shailaja Pillai, hired by TMC as an on-call expert

Dr Shailaja Pillai (61), a resident of Thane (W), a practicing MD, Physician, who was serving at a private centre, was hired by the TMC for being a on call expert to treat serious Covid patients in their designated covid designated centres in Thane, on a monthly remuneration of Rs 1 lakh, but for last three months, she was not paid nor she received her contract extension letter, compelling her to resign from the post (Copy of resignation with this paper).

Speaking to MiDDAY Dr Pillai confirmed her resignation and said, "My service was hired since April 17 and it was to come to an end on June 30. As per the TMC order, I being a senior physician, I was to supervise the handful of RMO's manning the covid centres round the clock, and only in case of emergency, and receiving telecalls, I was expected to visit the centre, or else continue guiding the team of RMOs on phone."

Pillai added, "Since I was keen to continue the work, I had expressed the same, with my administrative health official, who had acknowledged my request and even sent a whatsapp message, to the said effect. I continued working and even took directives from the administrative officer, but to my surprise, even after waiting for three months and verbal assurances on my salary and extension letter from the administrative officer, I haven't got my letter of extension nor I was paid, for three months, which is unfair, especially when my appointment for the said posts were even talked and appreciated by the TMC commissioner in local media."

Also Read: India has lost 450+ doctors to COVID-19

Pillai added, "I have worked for my passion and had a cordial relation with all the RMO's but the least I would have accepted is that they (TMC) could have been fair enough to tell me upright that they do not intend to extend my service in the month of June itself, then compelling me to resign after three months. Throughout the last three months the new superior."



A doctor from Hindurao Hospital, Delhi, protests against the non-payment of salary

Another physician who did not wish to be identified, said, "I have not been paid for the last three months, and so there are few more doctors known to me. We have been regular to report to duty at the covid centres, but due to covid pandemic, we have not been able to operate the private practice either."

Dr Charuddata Shinde, Medical Officer Health, Thane said, "I am not handling Thane and I am relieved from there."

Attempts made to contact Additional Commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, who is also incharge for Covid 19 in Thane, did not yield any success

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news