COVID-19 impact: Now, Mumbai colleges hike their fees

After schools, instances of colleges hiking their fees are coming forth when most people are facing a financial crisis due to the pandemic. Students of Mithibai College have raised their voice against the huge increase in their annual fee structure.

According to students, this is a clear violation of the guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC), as well as the Mumbai University, which has categorically asked colleges to not hike fees this academic year.

The incident came to light when in the last week of June, the Vile Parle college began the admissions process for the next academic year. For some courses the hike is almost 50 per cent. The Biotechnology degree course which had fees of Rs 38,000 for the third year now is for R60,000. The Master of Arts course which was for Rs 15,000 is now for R25,000. The MSc. Chemistry course which was for Rs 40,000 is now Rs 50,000.

The Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor of Banking and Insurance (BBI) have seen a hike from Rs 22,000 to Rs 27,000 and Rs 29,000 to Rs 35,000 respectively.

'Have no choice'

"After the admissions opened on June 26, we were asked to pay the entire fees by June 30. This was impossible for most of us. Many of us wrote emails to the principal of the college saying all of us are facing the economic impact of the lockdown due to the pandemic. The college administration then increased the deadline and has allowed us to pay in two installments. But this does not solve our grievance as hiking fees in such a time itself is the cause of the problem," said a student, adding that most of the students are somehow arranging money to pay the fees. "Looking for another college will be more challenging this time. We were left with no choice as we are in the final year," said another student, also complaining that the hike shows no uniformity as

every course's fee is hiked haphazardly.

'Teaching will be online'

Adding to it, another student said, "Considering the financial crisis everybody is facing the college should have retained the same fee structure. But they hiked it and with such a huge margin that it is a shock for all of us. We have to pay the complete fees in two instalments.

This is not justified mainly because the teaching is definitely not going to be of optimum level as it will all be through online service, whereas for many courses, especially from the science stream, practical sessions in labs are a major factor. This will not be possible now. Our concerns were met with few answers by the administration but were unjustified."

Principal of the college, Dr Rajpal Hande, was unavailable for comment.

38k

The previous fees for the third year BioTech course

60k

The fees for the course after hike

29k

Fees for Bachelor of Banking, Insurance course

35k

The fees for the course after the hike

