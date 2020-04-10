COVID-19 impact: Number of Containment Zones in Mumbai shoots up to 381

With an everyday increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the number of Containment Zones across Mumbai has shot up. According to the official data, as on April 8, 381 areas have been sealed by the civic body and over 200 areas were added in less than ten days as the number of zones on April 1 was about 150.

The data shows that the administrative ward D (includes Malabar Hill, Girgaum, Grant Road) and K west (includes Andheri, Santacruz and Vile Parle West) have the highest number of sealed areas — 49 and 41 respectively. However, the G south ward has the highest number of cases — 184 till April 8.

Containment Zones are places where once a positive case is detected, the residents of the area are home quarantined. This is done to restrict the virus from spreading beyond the Containment Zone. Furthermore, the BMC also provides the residents with the daily necessities to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens of the Containment Zone.

More than 130 cases found via helpline

The BMC has identified more than 130 cases soon after it launched a helpline number where people can call to complain about the symptoms of COVID-19 between 10 am and 7 pm every day. A team of

50 doctors is working regularly on the helpline and in the last ten days over 6,000 people have called 022 47085085. Of these calls, about 319 were referred for a test where the swab samples were collected by private laboratories. It is following the reference of these doctors, 130 odd positive cases came to light.

