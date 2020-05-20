COVID-19 in Mumbai: Bhayander man's family finally gets his body

Relatives of migrant worker, Harish Chander Shankarlal, who died while running to Vasai Road station to board a Shramik Special to Rajasthan on May 14, were finally given his decomposed body after he tested negative for COVID-19.

Shankarlal had been running and walking from Bhayandar as he did not have enough money for an autorickshaw. An autopsy conducted at Rural Hospital in Virar gave the cause of death as 'cardiac arrest caused by shock due to severe dehydration and hypoglycemia (deficiency of glucose in the bloodstream)'.



Jaiprakash Shankarlal, Harish Chander's brother

"We are taking the body to Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. The body is highly decomposed. The authorities could not even keep it in decent conditions for five days. This reveals the weak health infrastructure in rural areas. No health official was cooperative. I camped in Virar for two days to get the body," said Shankarlal's brother Jaiprakash.

Shankar's sample was collected on May 16, it reached JJ Hospital for testing on 18 and the report came on Tuesday morning. "All this while, my elder brother's body rotted in the mortuary with no AC. They should have expedited the process," Jaiprakash said.

Shankarlal's wife and sons have not been told of the death yet. He had been working a carpenter in Bhayandar since 1993. He raised his four younger brothers, two of whom are defence personnel.

