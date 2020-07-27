COVID-19 in Mumbai: With 80 per cent cases in high-rises, BMC issues diktat

After controlling the spread of COVID-19 in slums, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now shifted its focus on curbing the virus in residential societies and high-rises.

The civic body has started awareness campaigns through wall posters on precautions for housing societies, residents, outsiders and in general. The posters with the ward helpline numbers will be distributed across the city.



The awareness posters with precautionary measures

Every year during monsoon, BMC used to create awareness against malaria and dengue. But due to the pandemic, this year it is creating awareness against COVID-19 and several rumours that circulate on social media. With more than 80 per cent of the cases coming from high-rises, BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani ordered awareness campaigns to start with the help of posters.

"Awareness plays a critical role while dealing with a pandemic. While there are thousands of messages on social media, people are not aware of the facts. These posters will help people take precautions and restrict the spread of the virus," said a senior officer of the BMC.

"It will be helpful for society members, committees, outsiders and in general," said Subhash Dalvi, an officer on special duty (OSD). "Most cases are from high-rises. So now building residents should follow steps to keep the virus away. These wall posters will help," said Chanda Jadhav, assistant commissioner of A Ward.

BMC officials have pasted the pictures near elevators

Instructions by BMC to housing societies in the city

. Sanitisers should be placed at the entrance of the housing society or soap and water should be made available for washing hands.

. Thermal screening of every person must be done before entering the society.

. The person entering should be tested with a Pulse Oximeter.

. If the whole society or any floor or part of the society is 'sealed', then no person should be allowed to enter that area.

. Make sure that domestic help, sweepers, housekeeping staff, drivers, etc. are taking necessary preventive care at their level.

. Avoid touching things that are constantly being touched on the society premises. For example, doorknobs, latches, support handles, hand railings, etc.

. Use small sticks such as toothpicks to press buttons in society elevators. Keep a dustbin inside the elevator to dispose of used sticks.

. Elevators should be used at less than half of its capacity.

. Sanitise two-wheelers and four-wheelers regularly. Regularly sanitise four-wheeler doors, handles, steering wheel, seating etc.

. Make sure that the person in 'home quarantine' does not leave the house.

. Form a group of members of the society to plan and manage home delivery of essentials to members of the society.

. Touching public utility items in society should be avoided as much as possible.

. No public event to be organised on the premises of the society.

