COVID-19: Maharashtra's death toll now crosses 9,000

With 204 COVID-related deaths added to the tally, the state's death toll was 9,026 on Monday while with 39 deaths, Mumbai's death toll is nearly 5,000. There were 5,368 new cases reported in the state and 1,200 of those cases were from Mumbai, taking the city's total count to 85,724 on Monday.

State health department officials said that apart from the 1,200 cases in Mumbai, 551 new cases were reported in Thane, 454 in Kalyan Dombivali and 567 in Pune. Currently, 87,681 COVID patients are being treated and officials said that on Monday, more than 3,500 patients were discharged after a full recovery. The state's total count of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2.11 lakh and the recovery rate has marginally increased to 54.37 per cent. Civic officials said that improvement was seen in the city's recovery rate as well, which increased to 67 per cent and the doubling rate is 44 days. The total cumulative deaths in Mumbai are 4,938.

State mortality rate is 4.26 p c

Barring the deaths in Mumbai, there was a surge in the number of fatalities reported on the outskirts of the city including 28 deaths in Navi Mumbai, 16 deaths in Thane and 13 deaths in Vasai-Virar. Other deaths include 17 in Nashik, 16 in Jalgaon, 15 in Pune, seven each in Solapur and Aurangabad, five each in Mira-Bhayandar, Dhule and Jalna, four each in Jalgaon, Satara and Ulhasnagar, three each in Panvel and Akola, two each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Pimpri Chinchwad and Latur and one each in Nagpur, Amravati, Nanded, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Raigad and Palghar. The state's mortality rate among COVID patients stands at 4.26 per cent.

Civic officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, however, said that their records showed there were only eight deaths reported on Monday. NMMC commissioner Annabhau Misal said that while Navi Mumbai's mortality rate is currently 3.15 per cent, they are taking measures to bring it down to 1 per cent. "We have ordered the rapid antigen kits and the testing is likely to begin in quarantine centres this week. We are also trying to take the kits to the field as part of the door-to-door survey and we are in talks with private agencies who can do the testing in a mobile lab in the area itself," he

said.

Advisory for other diseases

While three administrative wards in Mumbai crossed 5,000 cases each, K West ward has 4,915 cases so far. In G North ward, there were nearly 60 new cases again and fresh cases included 11 in Dharavi, 28 in Dadar and 20 in Mahim. Apart from dealing with COVID-19, civic officials issued an advisory for monsoon-related diseases like leptospirosis following two days of heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several areas. While the city's average growth rate now stands at 1.6 per cent, nine administrative wards had a higher growth rate including T ward (Mulund) with 3.6 per cent.

