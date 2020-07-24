COVID-19: Maharashtra's mortality rate dips; 9,895 fresh cases recorded

Another 9,895 fresh COVID-19 cases were added to the state's tally on Thursday as the total count inched towards the 3.5-lakh mark. While Maharashtra's mortality rate dipped marginally to 3.7 per cent, nearly 300 COVID-related deaths were reported in the state on Thursday. For the first time in months, Pune recorded the highest number of deaths followed by Mumbai.

State health officials said that Pune also had the highest daily count among other districts with 2,237 new cases. In Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a high count was seen in Mumbai with 1,245 cases, while Thane reported 592 cases and Kalyan-Dombivli 414 cases. Other districts included Pimpri-Chinchwad with 950 cases and Nashik with 548 cases. The state's recovery rate grew marginally to 55.9 per cent while the city's recovery rate rose to 72 per cent. Of the total cases, 1.4 lakh patients are currently being treated and 6,484 patients were discharged on Thursday after full recovery. In Mumbai, 1,984 patients were discharged. While Pune reported the highest death count with 56 deaths, Mumbai came was a close second with 55 deaths. Apart from this, there were 23 deaths in Vasai-Virar, 22 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 18 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 13 each in Jalgaon and Nashik, 10 in Aurangabad, eight each in Thane and Ulhasnagar, seven in Navi Mumbai, five in Sangli, six in Latur, four each in Kolhapur, Hingoli, Bhiwandi, three each in Solapur, Raigad, Jalna and Beed, two each in Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar, Malegaon, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Amravati and Yavatmal and one each in Ahmednagar, Satara, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Akola and Nagpur. Six other deaths of residents of other states were also reported.

Of the 55 deaths in the city, civic officials said 37 patients were suffering from other ailments and 36 were senior citizens. S ward (Bhandup) has joined the list of wards, which have over 6,000 cases each. The city's death toll is now inching towards the 6,000 mark. The average daily cases growth rate of the city dropped marginally to 1.14 per cent and the city's doubling rate now stands at 61 days. Of the nine wards that have a growth rate more than the city's, only R Central ward has a growth rate higher than 2 per cent. As the number of cases continue to rise, after K East and P North ward, G North now ranks third highest.

