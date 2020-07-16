COVID-19: Mumbai's count goes up again with 1,390 cases

Compared to the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the last couple of days, Mumbai's count went up on Wednesday with 1,390 new positive cases, even as the city's growth rate remained low at 1.34 per cent. However, the number of deaths due to the infection continues to be on the higher side, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reporting more than 50 per cent of the state's cases.

According to BMC data, a total of 62 deaths were reported in the city in the last 48 hours, out of which 51 patients had co-morbidities, three were below 40 years of age, 38 were above 60 years and 21 patients were between 40 and 60 years of age. A total of 4,08,320 tests have been conducted in the city till July 14. In the MMR, 4,140 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Thane city reported 407 new cases, Navi Mumbai reported 376 and 561 cases came in from Kalyan-Dombivli. The region reported 122 fresh deaths, including 62 from Mumbai. Of these, 15 deaths occurred in the KDMC region, nine in Navi Mumbai and eight in Ulhasnagar. Thane reported a total of seven deaths. Even after a two-week lockdown, number of cases continues to increase steadily in the MMR.

The state reported a total of 7,975 new cases and 233 deaths. The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 55.37 per cent, while the same is 70 per cent in Mumbai.

Currently, the state has a total of 2,75,640 cases and 10,928 deaths. The fatality rate in the state now stands at 3.96 per cent and the test positive rate is 19.5 per cent.

